URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly threatened to shoot a bouncer who told him he couldn’t bring a gun into a bar is due back in court in November.
Corey Mims, 28, who listed an address in the 0-100 block of East Healey Street, was arraigned Thursday on misdemeanor charges of aggravated assault and carrying a concealed firearm while under the influence.
A Champaign County sheriff’s deputy’s report said Mims was arrested about 12:30 a.m. Saturday outside Clark Bar, 207 W. Clark St., C, where deputies were on a security detail because of complaints from residents about patrons of the business.
Earlier in the summer, the city of Champaign shut down a municipal parking lot across the street from the bar on weekends because of people congregating there drinking, being loud and fighting.
A man was shot in the leg in that lot on Aug. 28. Police found 20 bullet casings that day.
On Saturday, a bouncer flagged down deputies and reported that Mims refused to be patted down for entry. Mims then admitted he was carrying a gun for which he had a concealed-carry license. He was told he needed to return it to his car.
When he came back to re-enter, Mims allegedly got into an argument with the bouncer and threatened to shoot him “18 times,” a threat overheard by the bar owner, the report said.
The report said Mims was “clearly intoxicated” and told deputies he drank before coming to the bar and forgot to leave his gun in the car.
Deputies found a 9 mm gun with 18 rounds of ammunition in it in the car Mims had arrived in.
Judge Adam Dill allowed Mims to remain free on bond but told him to be back in court Nov. 15.