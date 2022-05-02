URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly tried to rob a woman in Campustown, stole gum from a nearby Target, threatened volunteers setting up for running events and then got into a struggle with police has been charged with several felonies.
A Champaign police report said just before 1 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the 600 block of East Green Street, where a woman said a man, later identified as Joshua Rayburn, 40, of the 1700 block of Burnetta Street, grabbed her by the arm and tried to take her money.
After being prevented from doing that, Rayburn allegedly entered Target at 603 E. Green St., stole some gum and fled.
Officers found him in the area reportedly threatening to kill volunteers who were setting up for the Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend races set to begin Friday evening.
Police said Rayburn was combative with them and they had to put cuffs on his hands and feet before getting him in a squad car, but he was able to free his feet and kick at the windows.
The police report said he tried to take a sergeant’s Taser and bit and hit multiple officers while cursing at them.
On Monday, Rayburn was charged with attempted disarming of a police officer, burglary for the incident at Target, attempted robbery and aggravated battery for grabbing the woman and trying to take her money, and resisting a peace officer.
For the most serious of the charges, he faces penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison if convicted.
After hearing Rayburn’s multiple criminal convictions dating to 1998 for burglary, battery, assault, intimidation and theft, among others, Judge Brett Olmstead left his bond at $100,000 set by another judge over the weekend.
Rayburn is due back in court June 28.