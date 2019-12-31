URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly got in a van with children inside and threatened to drive off has been charged with attempted aggravated kidnapping.
Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar said Isaac K. Richardson, 39, who listed an address in the 500 block of South Russell Street, was arrested Monday evening by Champaign police who said he was apparently drunk when they found him shortly after 7 p.m.
Lozar said a woman with six children in her van stopped at Dollar Tree, 235 S. Mattis Ave., C, in the Country Fair Shopping Center, and ran in with two of the children, leaving four others — ages, 1, 5, 13 and 13 — in the vehicle.
A Champaign police report said Richardson had been in the store, came out and knocked on the van door, making remarks about taking the children. The older children told him to get away, and when he didn’t immediately, one of them ran in the store to get the adult with whom they had arrived.
That woman came out and found Richardson about to get in the driver’s seat, allegedly threatening to take the van and the children. Lozar said the woman gave him a shove and he walked off.
Police found him walking nearby and said he smelled strongly of alcohol and was slurring his words, admitting he was intoxicated.
He denied threatening to take the van or the children and said the last thing he recalled was being inside the store.
Lozar said Richardson has prior convictions for delivery of cannabis, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and burglary.
If convicted of attempted aggravated kidnapping, he faces four to 15 years in prison. He was also charged with a single count of misdemeanor resisting a peace officer.
Judge Adam Dill set bond at $150,000 and ordered Richardson to have no contact with the adult driver of the van. Richardson asked for a probable-cause hearing, which Dill set for Jan. 21.