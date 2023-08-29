URBANA — A Champaign man accused of illegally possessing a gun in a vehicle three years ago has been acquitted of being an armed habitual criminal.
In a brief, uncomplicated trial Tuesday, the jury decided that the state had not proven that Michael D. Mitchell, 32, whose last known address was in the 2200 block of Gale Drive, possessed the gun that was found in a vehicle in which he was one of five passengers.
The seven women and five men heard directly from two Champaign police officers and an Illinois State Crime lab analyst specializing in DNA, then deliberated for about 2½ hours.
Officer Mason Voges testified that on May 1, 2020, he pulled over a Jeep near Bradley Avenue and State Street because it had no front license plate. Once stopped, Voges could smell cannabis emanating from the vehicle, and its female driver, Mitchell’s girlfriend, said she had no proof of insurance.
She was one of two women in the front. There were four men in the back, including Mitchell, who was directly behind the driver.
Voges said he saw the woman reach for the glove box, then quickly pull her hand back. He then took the keys from the ignition, opened the locked glove box, found two guns, then began separating the six occupants to talk to them separately.
Detective James Warren, then a patrol officer, testified that he processed the two guns — a .22-caliber revolver and a .40-caliber Glock pistol — obtaining DNA samples to send to the state crime lab.
Scientist Kelly Maciejewski testified that earlier this year she determined Mitchell was a “major contributor” of the DNA taken from the sight on the Glock, quantifying her findings by saying there was a 1 in 380 sextillion ( 380 plus 21 zeroes) chance that someone other than him left that profile on the gun.
Mitchell, who first gave police a different name, had denied any knowledge of them, Voges said.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson urged the jury “not to check your common sense or life experience at the door."
He argued that even though Mitchell was not holding a gun in his hand, he had “constructive” possession of the Glock in that he had control over it. He argued that Mitchell and his girlfriend, who have children in common, both had control over the guns.
Even though Mitchell was charged with only possessing the Glock, Larson argued the fact that the serial number on the revolver was scratched off lent credence to it being his.
“He cannot legally possess a gun. That’s the kind you would expect him to have,” Larson said.
Although the jury was told Mitchell had two previous felony convictions that qualified him as an armed habitual criminal, they were not told that those were for drug and weapons offenses.
Assistant Public Defender Tammy Baer countered that the state had not proven at all that the Glock gun was in Mitchell’s possession.
“Six people were in that car. One car. Two guns,” she said, reminding the jury that DNA can be detected with as few as two skin cells.
She argued that the DNA attributed to Mitchell that was found on the Glock was likely transferred from something else in the glove box that was touching the gun. The guns were tucked in among two hair brushes and several documents.
“None of the witnesses placed those guns in Mr. Mitchell’s hands,” Baer argued, adding that his DNA was not found on the grip or trigger.
Mitchell has other pending cases in which he’s charged with being an armed habitual criminal, obstructing justice, fleeing or attempting to elude police and driving on a suspended license. Judge Randy Rosenbaum continued all those to the Sept. 12 pretrial call.