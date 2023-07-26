URBANA — The first time Champaign police were summoned to a home on the 400 block of East Beardsley Avenue last July, officers urged an arguing father and adult daughter to cool off in their own bedrooms for the rest of the night, according to officer body-camera footage.
The next time Champaign police came to the same home several hours later, the daughter, 34-year-old Latoya Gwin, was on the floor of the living room with a single, fatal gunshot wound to her neck.
Her father, Raymond Gwin, 70, was outside his home after calling 911 to report that he’d just shot his daughter.
A jury trial began Tuesday for Raymond C. Gwin, who is facing a murder charge in connection with the July 14, 2022, death.
Prosecutors allege he shot his daughter to keep her from calling police to report that her father had hit her with a hammer.
In their opening statements to the jury, both Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink and Gwin’s lawyer, James Dedman, said there is no dispute about the fact that Gwin shot his daughter.
Where they disagree is about whether Gwin shot his daughter in self-defense.
Alferink said father and daughter were arguing about whose fault it was that Latoya Gwin’s daughter had just been removed from the home by the state Department of Children and Family Services.
While talking to police after the shooting, Gwin claimed his daughter had held up a hammer and he was in fear for his life. After being taken into custody, he was allowed to leave. But he was arrested later after an audio recording of the incident on his cellphone contradicted what he had claimed, Alferink said.
She told jurors they will hear on that recording Latoya Gwin saying to her father that he’d just hit her with a hammer and that he’d be going to jail. What they won’t hear is Gwin asking her to put a hammer down or that he thought his life was in danger, she said.
In his own opening statement, Dedman said he didn’t know if the recording was of the shooting.
“This won’t necessarily be an easy case to listen to,” he told the jury.
Father and daughter were arguing during the first 911 call, according to an audio recording. Included is Gwin saying his daughter was on drugs, and a woman’s voice saying, “no she’s not.”
Asked by the dispatcher if there was a weapon in the home, Gwin said there was a 9 mm pistol in the room, “but it’s locked up,” according to the recording.
Alferink’s first witness, Champaign police Sgt. Caleb Rice, said he was dispatched to what had been called in as a domestic dispute at 3:16 a.m. the day of the shooting. He and another officer were wearing body cameras.
Footage from one shows Gwin telling an officer that his daughter had gotten her daughter taken away from her, that he was retired, and that he had given his daughter a place to stay.
He also told police his daughter didn’t come home like she was supposed to and take care of her daughter, and that his daughter needed to be in rehab.
“I can’t rehabilitate her,” he said.
Rice was talking to Latoya Gwin outside and asked her what was going on.
On the body-camera footage, Latoya Gwin says both she and her father were paying rent on the house, and if her father wanted her to leave, he’d have to give her back her money.
She also told police her father had been making false accusations and that he’d damaged her cellphone with a hammer.
Rice said that when he responded to the home again, at about 5:15 a.m., he found Gwin outside, who told him his daughter was “right there on the floor.”
Champaign police Sgt. Justin Prosser, who also responded to the home after the shooting, testified that he found Latoya Gwin unresponsive and near the front door.
He said he rolled her over on her back, trying to get her to speak to him, but she wasn’t breathing, and he administered CPR. Underneath her was a knife, Prosser said.
Champaign police Sgt. Brian Greear, who oversees the police department’s crime-scene unit, said he waited on a search warrant to enter the home. Among the items he said were taken into evidence was the handgun, a 9 mm bullet casing and a hammer.
He also said there was a cordless phone receiver on the floor, and he also saw an empty bottle of gin and a tumbler.
Testimony was expected to wrap up Tuesday, and the case was expected to go to the jury Wednesday. Dedman said Gwin would be the only witness he planned to call.