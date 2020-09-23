URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted his role in a violent bank robbery faces up to 23 years in prison when he is sentenced.
Dakir Pickens, 19, who listed an address in the 300 block of East Park Street, pleaded guilty Wednesday to armed violence. He admitted to Judge Randy Rosenbaum that on Oct. 15, 2019, he used a handgun to try to take money from an employee of Regions Bank, 111 S. State St., C.
Other charges of armed violence, financial-institution robbery and aggravated battery with a gun were dismissed as part of a plea negotiated by Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar and Assistant Public Defender Matt Ham.
Rosenbaum will impose the sentence Nov. 17, but Lozar agreed he would seek no more than 23 years for Pickens, even though the maximum for the offense is 30 years.
Laying out the facts for Rosenbaum, Lozar said Pickens and his younger brother, Dasheem, 17, entered the bank about 11:30 a.m. Dakir Pickens hit a female bank manager in the head with a gun, causing her to bleed.
As Dakir Pickens was demanding cash, he fired a shot into the ceiling. About that time, his brother chased another employee out a back door then returned.
Dakir Pickens ordered the manager to open a locked area. When she refused, he struck her repeatedly in the head with the gun, Lozar said. More shots were fired inside the bank as Dakir Pickens tried unsuccessfully to penetrate a bulletproof piece of glass, which he also kicked.
The two brothers ended up leaving the bank without cash but were being watched by a nearby postal employee. That person saw them run into a nearby alley, then come out wearing different clothing.
Police caught the pair not far away and the postal employee identified them. In the alley where they had run, Lozar said police found the sweat shirt that Dakir Pickens had worn with a handgun in the pocket. He ultimately admitted his role in the robbery to police.
Dasheem Pickens, who has been charged as an adult, is due back in court Oct. 13. As of mid-August, he was deemed not mentally fit for trial.