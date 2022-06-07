URBANA — A prosecutor has agreed to recommend no more than 18 years in prison for a Champaign man who admitted he shot his own pregnant girlfriend a year ago.
Desmond Godbolt, 24, whose last known address was in the 300 block of Country Fair Drive, pleaded guilty Monday to aggravated battery with a gun.
He admitted to Judge Roger Webber that on May 14, 2021, he was hitting the woman in the head with a gun while she sat in a car, and it fired and hit her in the upper body. She was eight months pregnant with his child at the time. The baby was born fine, said Assistant State's Attorney Scott Larson.
The fight happened outside the Black Hawk Liquors store at 2401 W. Springfield Ave., C.
The woman tried to drive herself to the hospital but got into a crash near Fourth Street and Springfield Avenue in Champaign.
Larson and Assistant Public Defender John Dodd negotiated the plea agreement, leaving Godbolt’s ultimate sentence up to the judge. Webber could impose as many as 30 years. However, judges usually always respect the terms of a plea agreement unless a defendant commits new crimes between the time of a guilty plea and sentencing.
Other charges of aggravated battery to a pregnant person and resisting a peace officer, the latter stemming from a separate incident, are expected to be dismissed when Godbolt is sentenced July 27.