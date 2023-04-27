URBANA — A 57-year-old Champaign man who pleaded guilty to the brutal murder of a teenage boy two years ago has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.
In a hearing that took just 15 minutes Wednesday, Daryl Vandyke admitted that he used an ax or other sharp-edged garden tool to repeatedly strike Steven Butler III, 14, on the head on July 29, 2021, killing him.
In return for Vandyke’s guilty plea, several other counts of first-degree murder and one alleging that he had abused the teen’s corpse were dismissed.
First Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar and Vandyke’s attorney, Ruth Wyman of Champaign, worked out the negotiated agreement, sparing the child’s family the pain of a jury trial and sparing Vandyke the possibility of life in prison without parole.
With the requirement that he serve 100 percent of his sentence, Vandyke won’t be eligible for parole until age 95.
The victim’s father, Steven Butler Jr., was in court surrounded by several family members. He wore a shirt depicting himself holding his then-infant son with the words “Justice for Steven.” He declined to comment on the resolution of the case.
“It’s terrible, and it’s a tragedy,” Wyman said. “We understand that no words or set of circumstances can ease the grief that the family is going through. We hope today’s plea offers the victim’s family some closure so that they may begin to heal.”
Wyman, who asked the judge to recommend drug treatment for Vandyke in prison, said her client’s mental health is “much better” than it was when he was taken into custody 636 days ago.
“He’s on medications now that have helped his clarity, and he understands where things are,” she said.
Steven, or “Little Steve,” as his family called him, was a graduate of Circle Academy in Champaign who liked to read and hoped to be a chef. He had three sisters and one brother and lived with his dad.
The dismissed murder counts alleged “brutal and heinous behavior indicative of wanton cruelty,” and the commission of a murder during an attempted sexual assault. The abuse of a corpse count alleged that he sexually assaulted the child’s body after he had died.
Laying out the facts for Webber, Lozar said information developed by both Champaign police and Champaign County sheriff’s detectives revealed that Steven was killed at Vandyke’s home on Russell Street, less than a mile southeast of Steven’s home on Harvard Street. Both addresses are west of Prospect Avenue.
Lozar said Steven told his family that he was going out to mow yards about 5 p.m. that day but never came home. Authorities later learned he went to Vandyke’s home at Vandyke’s invitation.
Lozar said that Steven was killed “most likely” in Vandyke’s garage some time between 5 and 6 p.m. An autopsy revealed he died of multiple blunt-force injuries to his head.
After killing the child, Vandyke got himself, his garage and his home cleaned up and left his house. Outside, he made contact with Steven’s father, who was talking to police and scouring the neighborhood for his son.
Vandyke, an acquaintance of Steven’s father, said he did not know where Steven was.
Butler Jr. had notified police about 7:30 p.m. that his son was not answering his phone and not home after two-and-a-half hours, which was out of the ordinary for him.
Lozar said that after killing the child, Vandyke cleaned him up, dressed him and took his body east of Urbana, where he dumped him alongside a road to make his death look like a traffic fatality.
Less than 12 hours after the initial report of him being missing to police, two bicyclists found Steven’s body in a ditch on East Washington Street, east of High Cross Road in Urbana. Sheriff’s deputies quickly knew they had found the missing teen. Just as quickly, Vandyke was identified as a suspect.
Police obtained search warrants for Vandyke’s property, finding enough evidence to seek an arrest warrant, including bloody clothing belonging to Vandyke, a hatchet and a bladed scraping tool that had blood on them that Lozar said the state crime lab later determined was Steven’s. Areas of his home and garage appeared to have been recently wiped down, Lozar said.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum issued an arrest warrant with a $2 million bond and Vandyke was arrested that same day. He’s been unable to post the needed $200,000 in cash to win his freedom pending trial.
He was initially charged with three counts of first-degree murder, and the public defender’s office was appointed to represent him. Four months later, four more counts alleging the commission of the murder “accompanied by brutal or heinous behavior” and during the course of an attempted sex assault, and the abuse of a corpse were added as information was uncovered in the case.
All those counts were dismissed in return for his guilty plea. Lozar also agreed not to charge Vandyke with allegations that several years ago, he engaged in sexual conduct with two teenage boys in rural Champaign County. Those accusations had been investigated in 2022 by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, the victims having been located after Vandyke’s arrest for Steven’s murder.
The prosecutor said Vandyke had a 1986 conviction for aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a female, as well as others for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cannabis and possession of a controlled substance.
Wyman entered the case on Vandyke’s behalf in November 2022.
A GofundMe account set up by one of Steven’s aunts raised just over $46,000 to cover the expense of his funeral and assist his dad, who was raising Steven and two younger children alone, according to the aunt.