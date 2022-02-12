URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he didn’t turn himself in to begin his prison sentence when he was supposed to has been sentenced to a year of conditional discharge.
Anthony Lindsey, 36, pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Roger Webber to escape, admitting that he failed to show up at the jail Jan. 24 to begin the five-year prison sentence he received earlier in January for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
Although the sentence for escape is mild — conditional discharge is a form of probation without reporting to an officer — the consequence of having that conviction means that Lindsey will likely lose any privileges he may have enjoyed while in prison, said Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum.
Lindsey had prior convictions for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, domestic battery and residential burglary.