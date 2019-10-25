URBANA — A Champaign man faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison after admitting to federal charges of trying to entice a teenage boy to engage in sexual activity.
Thomas Bishop, 60, who listed an address in the 1600 block of West Bradley Avenue, pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court in Urbana to attempted enticement of a minor.
He remains in the custody of federal marshals until his sentencing, scheduled for Feb. 11 before District Judge Michael Mihm.
Prosecutors said on Aug. 20, Bishop started chatting on a dating app with a police officer who was posing as a 15-year-old boy. Bishop and the officer engaged in multiple sexually explicit text-message conversations, prosecutors said, with Bishop allegedly requesting that the boy send sexually explicit photos to him.
Three days later, Bishop went to a location in Champaign intending to meet the boy and take him home. Instead, officers showed up and arrested him.