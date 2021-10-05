URBANA — A Champaign man accused of taking part in a store holdup three weeks ago has been formally charged.
Corrie Singleton, 38, who listed an address in the 2400 block of Hampshire Drive, appeared Tuesday for a second time before Judge Adam Dill, who read him the charges alleging that he is an armed habitual criminal and that he committed an armed robbery.
On Monday, Dill attempted to do that, but Singleton cried and interrupted the judge, declaring that he was being “set up.” Dill was unable to complete the arraignment and continued it to Tuesday.
Singleton told the judge Tuesday that he understood the charges and the possible penalties, which range from six to 60 years for being an armed habitual criminal and 15 to 60 for armed robbery.
Singleton was arrested Friday following a court-authorized search of his home done by Champaign police looking for evidence to link him to a series of convenience-store holdups that occurred Sept. 15 and 16.
Already charged in two of those holdups is Carey Pettigrew, 35, who’s being held in lieu of a $2 million bond.
Pettigrew was charged with the armed robbery of the Blue Star II convenience store, 918 W. Bradley Ave., C, on Sept. 16, and the armed robbery of the Circle K, 1601 W. Springfield Ave., C, about 15 minutes later.
Pettigrew is alleged to have shot the Circle K clerk, who remains hospitalized.
Singleton is charged with the Sept. 15 armed robbery of University Food & Liquor, 211 W. University Ave., C.
A Champaign police report said the clerk reported being robbed by two men acting together — one who held a gun on him and the other who stole money from the register and alcohol.
Singleton was also charged with being an armed habitual criminal because police found a 9 mm handgun at his home Friday. Two previous convictions for manufacture or delivery of cannabis and aggravated unlawful use of weapons qualified him for the more serious felony.
Court records show Singleton had other convictions for aggravated battery, armed robbery, criminal damage to state property, and domestic battery from Cook and Livingston counties.
Dill told him to return to court Nov. 16 and left his bond at the $1 million set over the weekend by another judge.