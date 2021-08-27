URBANA -- A man who allegedly beat his girlfriend and then held police at bay for hours Wednesday has been criminally charged.
Kyle Coffin, 32, who listed addresses in Mansfield and the 100 block of Buena Vista Drive in Champaign, was arraigned Friday on charges of domestic battery and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
Coffin was arrested early Thursday morning after Champaign police spent more than seven hours trying to coax him out of the home on Buena Vista that he was sharing with a woman who had called police for help.
Assistant State’s Attorney En-Chi Lin told Judge Adam Dill in court Friday that the woman called 911 from a gas station not far from her home about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday to report that Coffin had beaten her.
The woman said she had been dating him for several months and allowed him to move in about two months ago. On Wednesday, she needed to call her father to arrange to pick up her child, but since she did not have her own phone, she asked Coffin if she could use his. He refused.
She told police that when he fell asleep, she picked up his phone, but he awoke, saw her and became violent. He allegedly grabbed her by the arm and neck, and when she tried to get away, he slammed the door to prevent her from leaving. She said she fell to the ground and he hit her with a stick several times.
She said he also told her she was lucky he didn’t shoot and stab her and her father.
The woman eventually got out and told police she believed that Coffin had a revolver.
Champaign police called Coffin on his phone, but he said he was in Mansfield. Officers tried to get in to the house, but he had used furniture to block the door. They eventually fired a chemical into the home to try to force him out.
Police found him in a locked bathroom and a loaded revolver under the bathroom sink.
With previous felony convictions for forgery, criminal trespass to residence and possession of a controlled substance, Coffin is not allowed to have a gun or ammunition.
Because of prior convictions, he faces a mandatory prison term of two to 10 years if convicted of the weapons offenses. The domestic-battery charge is a Class 4 felony carrying penalties ranging from probation to one to six years in prison upon conviction.
Court records show Coffin has other misdemeanor convictions for violation of an order of protection, possession of liquor by a minor and driving under the influence. He also has an unresolved misdemeanor case for possession of a hypodermic syringe.
Dill set his bond at $100,000 and told him to return to court Oct. 19.