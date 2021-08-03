URBANA — A Champaign man accused of the murder of a boy he knew is due back in court next month.
Steven Butler Jr. and his sister, April Vish, were present Tuesday as Judge Adam Dill arraigned Daryl Vandyke for the first-degree murder of Butler’s son, Steven Butler III, 14, of Champaign.
In sharp contrast to his apparent confusion and lack of responsiveness at his initial court hearing Monday, Vandyke answered all the judge’s questions and indicated that he understood his rights and the charges against him.
Vish sobbed as the judge read aloud the three counts alleging that on July 29, Vandyke repeatedly struck her nephew with an axe or other edged tool, knowing his acts would kill the boy. Butler Jr. put his arm around his sister and comforted her, remaining calm during the five-minute court hearing.
Vandyke, 55, faces 20 to 60 years in prison if convicted of the murder.
It’s believed the killing took place on Vandyke’s property in the 500 block of North Russell Street, less than a mile from where Steven lived with his father and two siblings on West Harvard Street in Champaign.
Champaign police reported he left the family home about 5 p.m. Thursday, purportedly to mow a lawn, and wasn’t heard from again. His father contacted police about 7:30 p.m. to report Steven missing.
His body was found by cyclists early the next morning in a ditch on East Washington Street east of High Cross Road east of Urbana.
Despite a request by Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones that an outside attorney be appointed to represent Vandyke because of her staff’s workload, Dill appointed the public defender to represent him.
Dill asked Assistant Public Defender Alia Horwick if she talked to Vandyke prior to court.
“I personally spoke to him about 10 to 10:15 a.m.” Tuesday, she said, adding she believed he understood everything she explained to him and that he volunteered to waive a probable-cause hearing.
Dill set his next court date for Sept. 14 before Judge Roger Webber.
A GoFundMe account initiated by Vish to pay for her nephew’s funeral had generated more than $38,400 by Tuesday afternoon from about 1,000 donors.