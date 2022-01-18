URBANA — A Champaign man accused of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a man last spring in northwest Urbana made his first appearance in a Champaign County courtroom Tuesday.
Judge Bruce Olmstead told Bruce Stennis, 23, who last lived in the 1500 block of Kiler Drive, that he faces 45 years to life in prison if he’s convicted of the June 12 fatal shooting of Montez Jones.
According to an Urbana police report, for a few days prior to the shooting, Stennis had been sending text messages to a woman he previously dated, threatening to shoot her if she was seeing another man.
About 2 a.m. that Saturday, he went to her home and discovered her in a car in a nearby alley in the 1400 block of West Hill Street with Mr. Jones.
The woman told police that Stennis confronted her and that Mr. Jones, 23, tried to intervene and got into a struggle with Stennis. Stennis then allegedly went to a car, got a gun and shot Mr. Jones once in the chest, killing him.
At the time, Stennis was out on bond for possession with intent to deliver cocaine, stemming from his May 7 arrest in Urbana. On that day, the same woman told police she saw Stennis near her car at an Urbana motel, letting the air out of her tires before leaving in another vehicle.
Police stopped that vehicle, in which Stennis was a passenger. After finding suspected crack cocaine hidden in the seat where he was sitting, they arrested him.
He failed to appear in court July 13 on the drug case. By that time, he was also wanted for Mr. Jones’ murder.
U.S. marshals arrested Stennis on Jan. 5 in Tempe, Ariz.
He’s being held on a total of $1,550,000 bond in both cases and is due back in court Feb. 2 for a probable-cause hearing. Chicago attorney Aaron Rosenblatt appeared Tuesday for Stennis and entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf.