URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted to police he sells heroin has been criminally charged after police found drugs and a gun in his home earlier this month.
Howard Jones, 46, who listed an address in the 600 block of South State Street, was arraigned Thursday on charges of being an armed habitual criminal and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum said members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force conducted a court-authorized search of Jones’ apartment April 5 and found about 5 grams of heroin, 2 grams of methamphetamine, three Alprazolam pills, a handgun, digital scales and $7,433 in cash.
Jones was not arrested immediately because of a medical issue but was given a notice to appear in court Thursday.
Judge Adam Dill allowed Jones to remain free on his own recognizance and told him to be back in court June 8. If convicted of the more serious charge of being an armed habitual criminal, he faces six to 30 years in prison.
McCallum said Jones had prior convictions dating to 1996 for burglary, attempted delivery of a controlled substance, theft, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and driving under revocation.