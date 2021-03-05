URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly had 18 pounds of cannabis and guns in a home where he was staying has been charged with being an armed habitual criminal.
Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force supervisor Sgt. Dave Griffet said officers were tipped Wednesday night that a large amount of cannabis was to be delivered to an apartment in the 3700 block of Colleen Drive, Champaign.
Griffet said police obtained a search warrant and served it at about 10:40 a.m. Thursday after the package had been delivered to Sherman Greer, 30.
He was not present but arrived at the apartment as police searched, Griffet said.
The package delivered contained about 17 pounds of cannabis, he said. Officers found about another pound of cannabis packaged for sale, two pistols and a small amount of another drug.
As a convicted felon, Greer is not allowed to possess weapons. Court records show he was convicted in 2010 and 2012 of residential burglary.
Besides being charged as an armed habitual criminal, Greer was also charged with possession with intent to deliver cannabis and possession with intent to deliver about 2.1 grams of LSD.
If convicted of the most serious of the charges, he faces six to 30 years in prison.
Judge Adam Dill set Greer’s bond at $150,000 and told him to be back in court April 20.