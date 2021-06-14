CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police arrested a Champaign man Monday afternoon after he allegedly targeted two pedestrians with his vehicle, seriously injuring one of them.
Stephen Booker, 50, was taken into custody on preliminary charges of aggravated battery and aggravated domestic battery.
He was being held in the Champaign County satellite jail.
According to police, Booker allegedly drove his vehicle toward two female pedestrians, striking one, about 2:54 p.m. in the 1700 block of Paula Drive.
One woman evaded injury, but the second woman was struck and sustained life-threatening injuries.
Booker wrecked his vehicle a few hundred yards away, then returned to the scene and allegedly began battering the injured female, who was lying on the ground.
When police arrived, they engaged Booker and apprehended him after a brief foot pursuit.
The female victim was transported to a local hospital.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at 217-351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, 373tips.com or the P3 Tips mobile app.