URBANA — A 20-year-old Champaign man was arrested at his home Friday morning after police found guns and evidence suggesting that he was selling cannabis.
Sgt. Dave Griffet, head of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force, said his officers conducted a court-ordered search of an apartment at the Gramercy Park complex in the 300 block of South County Fair Drive, where Jamie Maple Jr. was living.
They found three semi-automatic handguns, just over 100 grams of cannabis, scales, packaging materials and $1,300 cash.
Because he is not yet 21, Maple is not allowed to obtain a firearm owner’s identification card.
Maple is expected to appear in bond court Saturday and be formally arraigned Tuesday.