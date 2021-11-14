URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly had a loaded gun and an extended magazine as he ran from police Saturday night is being held in the Champaign County Jail on preliminary weapons charges.
University of Illinois police said they arrested Richard Frazier, 20, about 10 p.m., believing he may have played a part in shots that were reportedly fired about a mile north of campus on Bradley Avenue.
After hearing a dispatch about shots fired, the UI officer was watching for vehicles coming from that direction.
The officer saw a speeding vehicle disobey a red light and fail to signal at least two turns before trying to stop the car for the traffic offenses in the 300 block of East White Street in Champaign.
Frazier got out of the passenger side and ran as the car was pulling over.
The officer caught up with Frazier in the 300 block of East Springfield Avenue in Champaign, about two blocks from where the foot chase began. Believing he may have been involved in the shooting, the officer drew his gun, getting Frazier to stop.
Frazier then tossed the gun and the magazine to the side as he complied with the officer’s orders.
Police said Frazier did not have a firearm owner’s identification card or a concealed carry license.
He appeared in court Sunday, where a judge set his bond at $75,000. He is expected to be formally charged Monday.