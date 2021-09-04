CHAMPAIGN — A man wanted in connection with the shooting of a pregnant woman almost four months ago is in police custody.
Desmond Godbolt, 23, whose last known address was in the 300 block of Country Fair Drive, Champaign, was booked into the county jail early Saturday by Champaign police.
Godbolt had been wanted on a warrant issued following a shooting on Friday, May 14, in the 2400 block of West Springfield Avenue that police described as a domestic dispute. He is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, punishable by a mandatory prison term, and aggravated battery to a pregnant person. His bond was previously set at $750,000.
The woman was eight months pregnant at the time and was in a car on Springfield Avenue when Godbolt allegedly approached and began arguing with her. He allegedly hit her in the head with a gun, then shot her in the upper body.
After being shot, she tried to drive herself to the hospital but crashed her vehicle near Fourth Street and Springfield Avenue. Police said then that neither the woman, 33, nor a family member who was with her were seriously injured in the crash. She was treated for the gunshot wound and listed in stable condition not long after the shooting.
Her shooting, the second that day in Champaign, prompted Mayor Deb Feinen and then-police Chief Anthony Cobb to convene a news conference to beg for an end to the shootings. There had been another one in a downtown public parking lot on Main Street that injured two men about 12 hours earlier.
Their pleas apparently fell on deaf ears as confirmed shootings were around the 83 mark then. The number has since grown to about 180.
For all of 2020, the confirmed shots-fired calls were 189, while shooting deaths numbered nine.
Eleven people have died from gunshots in 2021 in Champaign.