CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign man who allegedly shot another man in the leg early Friday is in the Champaign County Jail.
Champaign police arrested Jamal Karim, 25, early Friday in connection with a shooting that happened in the 400 block of North Prairie Street.
According to a release from police, officers were called to that block at 2:15 a.m. for a man shot.
They found a 28-year-old Urbana man with a non-life-threatening injury to his leg.
Officers tended to his wound until an ambulance could get him to the hospital, where he was treated and later released.
The preliminary investigation indicated that the two men had a disagreement that led to Karim allegedly shooting the victim.
Police obtained a search warrant for an apartment near where the shooting happened and recovered a gun.
Karim was arrested for aggravated battery with a firearm and will go to bond court Saturday and is expected to be formally charged on Monday.
The number of confirmed shootings in Champaign for 2022 stands at 81 with 45 people injured. Those numbers are down about 38 percent compared to this time last year.
Police ask that anyone that might have exterior video surveillance that could help them to contact the department at 217-351-4545.
Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous and possibly collect a reward for information may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477; online at 373tips.com; or through the “P3 Tips” mobile app.