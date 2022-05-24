URBANA — A Champaign County judge on Tuesday ordered a man who allegedly violated an order of protection within hours of being served with it to be held in lieu of $500,000 bond.
And when Daniel Shabazz, 38, of Champaign was arrested, police found him in possession of a loaded gun, prompting the state to charge him as an armed habitual criminal.
A Champaign police report said Shabazz was initially arrested about 5 p.m. Monday on charges of aggravated assault of a police officer.
While he was detained, a Champaign County sheriff’s deputy served him with an emergency order of protection that a Champaign woman had obtained against him Thursday.
However, before he was released from jail about 9 p.m. Monday on the assault, he allegedly called the woman four times, a direct violation of the protective order.
She notified Champaign police that he was coming to her home and officers went there.
The report said police found his vehicle and heard it start remotely. When Shabazz got in it and drove off, they pulled him over to arrest him for violating the order of protection.
In the car, they found two open containers of alcohol. A more thorough search turned up a bag containing a loaded 9 mm handgun and a second loaded magazine in the trunk of the car.
With previous convictions for robbery, burglary, aggravated robbery and possession of a weapon by a felon, Shabazz is not allowed to own a firearm.
If convicted of being an armed habitual criminal, Shabazz faces six to 30 years in prison.
Judge Brett Olmstead ordered that if Shabazz is able to post bond, he will have to be fitted with a GPS device.
He was told to be back in court June 7 for a probable-cause hearing.