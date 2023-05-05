CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign man who allegedly shot another man in the leg last week has been arrested by U.S. Marshals.
A release from Champaign police said Artez Winston, 29, of the 700 block of Sherwood Terrace, was arrested Friday for aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony.
Police were sent to Winston’s neighborhood just after 2 a.m. April 29, and found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the left leg.
Officers and firefighters administered first aid until the victim decided to get himself to the hospital in a personal vehicle.
Police learned that the victim had been standing outside when Winston arrived, opened fire, then took off. The victim said he and Winston had argued earlier. Police could confirm no other injuries or property damage as a result of the shooting.
U.S. Marshals from the Great Lakes Regional Task Force arrested Winston on a warrant and took him to the county jail Friday.
He’s expected to be arraigned Monday.