URBANA — A homeless man with a history of drug-related convictions was arrested Tuesday for allegedly breaking into a locked parking garage in the campus area.
A Champaign police report said Shane Castelo, 28, who lives in Champaign, was seen inside a parking garage for the apartment complex in the 0-100 block of East John Street, allegedly trying to open car doors.
Maintenance workers yelled at him and he ran, dropping a plastic bag as he ran.
The bag contained items taken from vehicles belonging to two different people. The report also said surveillance video showed Castelo using a plastic card to defeat the lock on the garage door to get in.
Police later found Castelo at a nearby gambling parlor. On him, they found about 5 grams of a suspected controlled substance packaged in several bags and $194 cash, which he said was gambling winnings.
He was charged with burglary for entering the garage to steal, burglary to the two cars, and manufacture or distribution of a look-alike substance.
Castelo has convictions dating to 2011 for possession of cannabis, possession of a controlled substance, theft, criminal damage to property, aggravated driving under the influence and unlawful use of weapons by a felon. He is currently on parole for the latter.
Judge Matt Lee set his bond at $20,000 and told him to be back in court May 24.