URBANA — A 34-year-old man remains jailed in lieu of $2 million bond after being charged with the shooting death of a Champaign man.
D’Andre Miller of Champaign was arrested Tuesday morning in the 1100 block of North James Street by U.S. Marshals and arraigned in the afternoon on three counts of first-degree murder for the Feb. 3 shooting death of Gaylend Allen-Davis.
Mr. Allen-Davis, 33, was found shot in his car in the 1300 block of Mariner Way about 2:49 a.m. that day. He died about three hours later at Carle Foundation Hospital.
Champaign police said Mr. Allen-Davis was inside the car when the shooter approached, fired, then drove off. State's Attorney Julia Rietz said a witness identified Miller as the shooter.
Judge Adam Dill advised Miller that he faces 45-85 years behind bars if convicted. The extended penalty applies because the charges allege that Miller personally fired the gun that killed Mr. Allen-Davis.
Miller told the judge he needed time to hire an attorney and was told to return to court Oct. 15.
Rietz said Miller was also wanted for a pending aggravated fleeing and driving while revoked case for which he failed to appear in court on Feb. 19.
She said he had prior convictions for possession with intent to deliver cannabis, possession of controlled substance, driving under the influence, forgery and obstructing justice dating to 2007.
Marshals were assisted in arresting Miller by members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force. A warrant had been issued for Miller the day of the fatal shooting.