CHAMPAIGN -- A 29-year-old Champaign man has been arrested in connection with a July 2 shooting that occurred in the 900 block of Francis Drive, Champaign.
Xavier Gary was arrested Thursday in the area of 1005 Francis Drive without incident, Champaign police said.
In connection with the shooting, the county State’s Attorney’s office obtained an arrest warrant for Gary for attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. Bond on that warrant was set at $1 million, police said.
Gary was also issued an arrest warrant June 22 for failure to appear in court for felony possession/use of a firearm.
At about 2:45 a.m. July 2, police responded to the 900 block of Francis Drive for a report of a shooting, and upon arrival found an 18-year-old male with multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his left leg.
Police recovered two firearms when they arrested Gary. He was taken to the Champaign County jail to await court proceedings.
The investigation remains ongoing. Champaign Police ask that anyone with additional information contact the police department.
Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" mobile app.