Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 79F. NE winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.