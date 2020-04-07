URBANA — A Champaign man who was wanted for a February robbery was arrested Sunday afternoon near a city park where police were investigating shots fired.
Kejuan Jenkins, 21, who listed an address in the 1200 block of Crispus Drive, was arraigned Monday on a single count of aggravated robbery stemming from a Feb. 10 incident in Douglass Park.
Assistant State’s Attorney Victoria Dedman said on that day, the victim reported he was confronted by a man wearing a black beanie and a mask covering his eyes.
The assailant, who had a large cross tattoo on his face, pointed what the victim thought was a beige handgun at him and ordered him to empty his pockets. The victim said his attacker told him he had 30 seconds to do so or the assailant would kill him. The robber made off with the victim’s cell phone, wallet, debit card and about $70.
Officers initially linked Jenkins to the holdup five days later when he was arrested and charged with aggravated assault for allegedly threatening a bus driver with a BB gun. A photo of him showing the cross on his face was shown to the man who was robbed in the park and he identified Jenkins.
Dedman said police were investigating shots fired about 4:20 p.m. Sunday in the Beardsley Park area, when they found Jenkins there inquiring about a relative. They asked him to stop but he ran from him. He was caught and police learned of the arrest warrant. Police found nothing to link him to the Sunday shots fired, Dedman said.
Jenkins remained jailed Tuesday in lieu of $50,000 bond that had been set March 11 when Judge Roger Webber issued a warrant for his arrest. Difanis told him to return to court May 27.
If convicted of aggravated robbery, Jenkins faces up to 15 years in prison.