URBANA — A 19-year-old Champaign man who allegedly shot another man during a cannabis transaction last fall was arrested Thursday afternoon.
Tyrone Fields, who listed an address in the 2200 block of North Market Street, was arraigned on a single count of aggravated battery with a firearm for allegedly shooting a man in the arm Nov. 29.
Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Reynolds said the shooting happened in the parking lot of Schnucks, 109 N. Mattis Ave., C, about 1:30 p.m. that day.
Reynolds said the victim was a passenger in a truck driven by a friend. It was the friend who had apparently arranged to buy cannabis from another man there. The seller got in the truck and as the transaction was happening, the passenger door opened and Fields, whom the victim recognized from high school, allegedly fired a gun, hitting the 18-year-old victim in the arm.
A Schnucks employee reported hearing shots and seeing two vehicles leaving fast. The employee found bullet shells.
The victim was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital, where a bullet fragment was removed from his arm. A warrant was issued for Fields’ arrest on Dec. 26.
Judge Brett Olmstead left Fields’ bond set at $150,000 and told him to be back in court Feb. 11.
If convicted, Fields faces a mandatory prison sentence of between six and 30 years. Reynolds said Fields’ only prior conviction was for misdemeanor resisting arrest.