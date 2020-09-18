CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign man has been arrested in connection with the Sept. 7 shooting of a 27-year-old man.
Ketone Lavell Bryant, 20, was arrested about 11:30 a.m. Friday for his alleged involvement in the shooting, Champaign police said. He was taken to the Champaign County jail and is expected to be formally charged Monday.
Police were dispatched to a local hospital on the evening of Sept. 7 for a report of a 27-year-old man who had two gunshot injuries.
Preliminary investigation indicated the shooting took place in the 100 block of Kenwood Road after a fight outside an apartment complex, police said.
Bryant has a pending burglary charge stemming from looting that occurred May 31 in Champaign.
He is alleged to have entered Big Lots, 2004 W. Springfield Ave., C, intending to steal.
He was released on bond in that case and is due back in court for it Oct. 6.
Police said the investigation into the Kenwood shooting is still going on.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact police at 217-351-4545. Those wishing to remain anonymous should contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.