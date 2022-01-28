URBANA — A Champaign man is in police custody in the September fatal shooting of a man in Urbana.
On Thursday evening, U.S. marshals arrested Jonathan E. Brumfield, 32, who listed an address in the 600 block of East Bradley Avenue on charges of first-degree murder in the Sept. 11 death of Kendall K. Jones. Urbana police Lt. Dave Smysor said the marshals found him in Urbana.
Besides murder, he is also charged with being an armed habitual criminal. Brumfield is being held on $1 million bond and was told to be back in court Feb. 9 for a probable-cause hearing.
Mr. Jones, 33, of Urbana, was found lying on a sidewalk in the 1400 block of Ivanhoe Way about 4:40 a.m. that Saturday, the victim of multiple gunshots. His was one of 10 gun homicides in Urbana last year. Arrests have been made in half those cases.
Smysor said the alleged gunman and Mr. Jones knew each other.
“There were people at a residence hanging out together. Some of them left, not under good terms," Smysor said. "Some of those people returned to the residence with Brumfield. The fight began again and shots were fired."
Urbana police found about two dozen casings from three different kinds of guns. No weapons were recovered at the crime scene, however.
Urbana police connected Brumfield to the murder through a combination of physical evidence, many interviews and surveillance videos, Smysor said.
Brumfield faces penalties ranging from 45 years to life in prison if he is convicted of personally firing the gun that killed Mr. Jones. The investigation is ongoing.
Brumfield has previous convictions dating to 2007 for unlawful use of weapons by a felon, possession of a stolen vehicle, concealment of a homicidal death and burglary.