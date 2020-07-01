CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign man was arrested Wednesday afternoon for allegedly shooting another man he knew a week ago.
Gofart Whitley, 66, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Kiler Drive, is expected to be charged Thursday in connection with the shooting of a 73-year-old man as he walked on the north side of Beardsley Park on June 24.
Police said about 5:40 p.m. that Wednesday, they were sent to the 1100 block of Hickory Street for a shooting, but the victim had already been taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was being operated on.
Police said the victim knew the man. They developed Whitley as a suspect and arrested him in Champaign just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said the man he allegedly shot remains hospitalized.