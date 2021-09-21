URBANA — A Champaign man arrested in connection with a shooting and two-vehicle crash Monday night in Champaign has been charged with multiple felonies, including armed violence and possession of a machine gun.
Kejuan J. Carter, 23, who listed an address in the 1400 block of Paula Drive, is being held in the Champaign County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bond.
According a release, Champaign police were called just before 8 p.m. to a shooting near the Oakwood Trace Apartments in the 1100 block of North Third Street, Champaign. As they were responding, a vehicle was speeding south from that area, disregarding several stop signs along the way and failing to stop for police cars.
Shortly thereafter, a bicyclist told an officer that an accident had just occurred in the 500 block of South Third Street, where police found a two-vehicle crash and a man getting out of a car that matched the description of the suspect vehicle, police said.
The report said the man, identified as Carter, staggered away from the car, then ran down the street, and was finally tackled by a pursuing officer.
In Carter's car, police found a handgun with a 50-round drum magazine that had been modified to fire automatically. In the back-seat door, they found a loaded handgun, and on the back seat was another 50-round drum magazine.
Other handgun magazines and ammunition were found in the car.
Police also found a backpack containing about 8.9 ounces (257 grams) of cannabis in multiple bags and a digital scale. Another ounce of cannabis was found on the floorboard, along with $383 cash and three cellphones in the center console.
Carter was charged Tuesday with armed violence, possession with intent to deliver cannabis, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, aggravated fleeing, possession of a machine gun and possession of a machine gun by a felon.
Four of the counts carry penalties ranging from six to 30 years in prison upon conviction.
Judge Adam Dill told Carter to be back in court Nov. 16.
Court records show Carter has three prior juvenile adjudications for aggravated battery and possession of a stolen vehicle. He has a prior adult conviction for unlawful restraint and domestic battery.
Police found multiple bullet casings at the apartment complex parking lot but no one was injured.
This incident brought the number of confirmed shots-fired reports in the city for this year to 197, eclipsing the 189 reports investigated in all of 2020.
Police are asking any resident or business in the area with exterior surveillance cameras to notify them. The investigation is ongoing.
Tips can be submitted to Champaign police by calling 217-351-4545. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.