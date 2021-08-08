URBANA — A Champaign man was quickly arrested early Sunday for allegedly shooting another man in Urbana.
Urbana police Sgt. Tim McNaught said Ramesh J. Hill, 42, was identified as the person who allegedly shot a man in the thigh at a party in the 1300 block of Tremont Street around 1:15 a.m. Sunday.
Police were initially called to the 1300 block of Romine Street in Urbana for shots fired. They found a shooting scene but couldn’t locate a victim immediately.
They also learned that a dark-colored sport utility vehicle was seen leaving the area.
The shooting victim, a 41-year-old Urbana man, showed up at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center not long after, was transferred to Carle and was later treated and released.
McNaught said the shooting stemmed from a fight that happened at a small gathering in the 1300 block of Tremont Street.
Hill was quickly developed as a suspect, and that information was shared with area police.
Just before 2 a.m., Champaign County sheriff’s deputies were called to the 1200 block of Crispus Drive on the north side of Bradley Avenue in east Champaign.
They found Hill there and arrested him.
He was charged Monday with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated battery and intimidation.
His is being held in lieu of $1 million and is due back in court Aug. 25 for a probable-cause hearing.
Although an arrest has been made, Urbana police ask that anyone in the area of the shooting that might have video or photographs to share contact them at 217-384-2320.
In 2021, Urbana police have dealt with more than 63 cases of shots fired and two shooting homicides in the last week.