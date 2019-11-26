URBANA — A Champaign man is in police custody in connection with a shooting in Urbana last week that left a man seriously injured.
James Edward Brown Jr., 25, who listed an address in the 1400 block of Fairfax Drive, was expected to be charged Wednesday with mob action and unlawful use of weapons for his role in a shooting that happened about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, in the 1300 block of Brookstone Court, Urbana.
Urbana police Lt. Dave Smysor said police are still looking for others responsible for the attack in the parking lot of Hamilton at the Park housing complex in northwest Urbana.
The 23-year-old Urbana man was shot once with a bullet that entered his back and exited his front, Smysor said, leaving him with serious injuries. However, he is expected to survive.
Smysor said the people involved in the violence knew each other. The dispute started as an argument that turned into a fist fight and escalated to a shooting, he said.
Urbana detectives gathered evidence linking Brown to the shooting.
When he was arrested late Tuesday morning by members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in a traffic stop at Mattis and Bradley avenues in Champaign, police found ammunition on Brown.
He’s not allowed to have that because he does not possess a valid firearm owner’s identification card. That was revoked after he allegedly shot himself in the foot in August. He was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of weapons in connection with that incident in Urbana and was wanted on a warrant for failing to appear in court Oct. 28 on those charges. They remain unresolved.
Brown is being held on $30,000 bond in the previous case. A new bond based on the allegations from last week is expected to be set Wednesday.
Police ask anyone with information or photo or video footage of the scene to contact Urbana police at 217-384-2320 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.