CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign man who barricaded himself in a home in that city for more than seven hours Wednesday is in police custody.
Kyle L. Coffin, 32, was arrested early Thursday on preliminary charges of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, aggravated assault, domestic battery and possession of a hypodermic syringe.
He was booked into the county jail about 4:45 a.m. Thursday.
About 12 hours earlier, Champaign police were called to the 100 block of Buena Vista Drive, just west of Neil Street and south of Hessel Boulevard, for a domestic dispute.
They learned that a man had beaten a woman and threatened her with a gun. She was able to get out with minor injuries, but the man, whom police later identified as Coffin, barricaded himself inside.
The state’s attorney’s office obtained a search warrant for the house and an arrest warrant for Coffin on charges of domestic battery.
Police detectives, negotiators, SWAT and bomb-squad members all helped in the effort to get Coffin to come out peacefully.
After learning that the two ways in and out of the house had been blocked by furniture and violent threats had been made by Coffin, police dispersed chemicals into the house to be able to get in.
About midnight, police found Coffin locked in a bathroom with a loaded gun nearby. He was arrested without serious injury.
The charge of possession of a hypodermic syringe, a misdemeanor, stems from an arrest earlier this year.
There was a heavy police presence around the home for several hours.