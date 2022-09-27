URBANA — A Champaign man arrested early Sunday for allegedly driving drunk faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.
Court records show that Paul E. Craig, 47, who listed an address in the 1800 block of West John Street, has four previous convictions for driving under the influence.
Craig was charged Monday with aggravated DUI in connection with his arrest about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
A University of Illinois Police Department report said that an officer spotted a vehicle crossing the center line repeatedly and stopped the car near First and White streets.
Craig showed signs of impairment on field sobriety tests and agreed to a breath test, the results of which put his breath- alcohol concentration at 0.13, well above the 0.08 limit at which Illinois motorists are presumed intoxicated.
Craig posted bond Sunday and was released but appeared in court Monday and was admonished by Judge Brett Olmstead that because of his previous convictions, he faces a mandatory prison term of between four and 15 years if convicted.
Besides four prior DUI convictions, Craig has other convictions for aggravated battery, robbery, possession with intent to deliver cannabis and driving under revocation and suspension.
He was told to return to court Oct. 26.