URBANA — A Champaign man found in a stolen truck Tuesday remained in the county jail Thursday after being charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and theft.
Shane Castelo, 28, for whom no address was listed, is accused of having stolen the work truck of a man marking gas lines on East University Avenue in Champaign.
A witness told Champaign police that he believed the man who got in the truck, later identified as Castelo, was intoxicated.
Castelo had apparently been told to leave an apartment complex at 508 E. University Ave.
A woman there told police she was on her computer conducting an interview when a man came into the room and began causing a disturbance.
She left the room with her computer so she could finish the interview, and when she returned, she found her bag had been rifled through and her wallet and a planner were gone.
The stolen truck had a GPS that enabled police to track it to a parking garage in the 1100 block of South Fourth Street. There, they found Castelo rummaging through the passenger area.
In the truck, they found the woman’s wallet and planner.
Judge Brett Olmstead told Castelo that if convicted of burglary, he faces extended penalties ranging from probation to three to 14 years in prison because of his criminal history.
Court records show Castelo has prior convictions for burglary, unlawful use of weapon by a felon, theft, aggravated driving under the influence, possession of controlled substance and cannabis and retail theft.
Olmstead set Castelo’s bond at $3,000 and told him to return to court July 12.