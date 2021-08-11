URBANA — A Champaign man found with a gun and ammunition at a motel early Wednesday is being held in the county jail on weapons and drug charges.
Willie L. Richardson, 27, who listed an address in the 1400 block of West Bradley Avenue, was found about 12:40 p.m. by Champaign police at a motel on Rion Drive in north Champaign. They were looking for a woman’s car that had been traced there.
Police stopped Richardson as he left the motel with a fanny pack. In the pack, police found a Glock pistol with a laser sight attached, a loaded 50-round drum magazine, a magazine with 10 rounds in it, and eight packages of cannabis weighing a total of just over 2 ounces.
Richardson was charged with armed violence for allegedly having the gun at the same time he had cannabis intended for sale, unlawful use of weapons by a felon, and possession with intent to deliver cannabis.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson told Judge Adam Dill that Richardson had prior convictions for possession of methamphetamine manufacturing materials, aggravated unlawful use of weapon, and retail theft in adult state court and is on probation in a federal criminal conviction.
Dill set bond for Richardson at $500,000 and told him to be back in court Aug. 25 for a probable-cause hearing.
If convicted of armed violence, Richardson faces six to 30 years in prison.