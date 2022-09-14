URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly had more than 6 ounces of cocaine intended for sale has been charged with a Class X felony.
Judge Brett Olmstead on Wednesday arraigned Gene T. Gunn, 39, of listed an address in the 0-100 block of East Garwood Street, for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
A report from the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force said officers had made controlled buys of cocaine in the past and used that information to obtain a search warrant, which they served at about 5 p.m. Tuesday.
When Gunn left the home, police stopped him. On him they found $967 in small bills. He admitted to selling cocaine.
In his home, police found five plastic bags containing a total of about 193 grams, or 6.7 ounces, of cocaine. They also found packaging materials and measuring devices.
Olmstead set bond for Gunn, who had no known previous convictions, at $10,000. He told him to return to court Nov. 29.
Because of the amount of drugs involved, if Gunn is convicted, he faces a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years.