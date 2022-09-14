URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly had more than 6 ounces of cocaine intended for sale has been charged with a Class X felony.

Judge Brett Olmstead on Wednesday arraigned Gene T. Gunn, 39, of listed an address in the 0-100 block of East Garwood Street, for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

A report from the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force said officers had made controlled buys of cocaine in the past and used that information to obtain a search warrant, which they served at about 5 p.m. Tuesday.

When Gunn left the home, police stopped him. On him they found $967 in small bills. He admitted to selling cocaine.

In his home, police found five plastic bags containing a total of about 193 grams, or 6.7 ounces, of cocaine. They also found packaging materials and measuring devices.

Olmstead set bond for Gunn, who had no known previous convictions, at $10,000. He told him to return to court Nov. 29.

Because of the amount of drugs involved, if Gunn is convicted, he faces a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years.

Reporter

Mary Schenk is a reporter covering police, courts and breaking news at The News-Gazette. Her email is mschenk@news-gazette.com, and you can follow her on Twitter (@schenk).

