URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly had more than an ounce of crack cocaine for sale in his home was criminally charged Thursday with a Class X felony.
If convicted of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, Kalvin White, 48, of Tudor Court faces at least six to 30 years in prison.
A Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force report said officers investigating possible drug sales at the home had obtained a search warrant from a judge and served it June 1.
As they watched the home before entering, officers saw three people who entered briefly, met with White, then left. One was seen using a glass pipe used to smoke crack as she left White’s company.
When White left the home to go to the store, officers detained him and searched the home, finding multiple plastic bags containing a total of 31 grams of crack cocaine, $2,554 cash, digital scales, several dozen plastic bags with the corners torn off, two .22-caliber bullets, and items that had White’s name on them and indicated he lived there.
The report said he initially told officers he was not living there, but they had found a lease with his name on it.
White eventually admitted that he obtains about 2 ounces of crack cocaine every two days, paying $1,200 for 1 ounce and getting the second on the promise that he’ll pay his supplier for it later.
Because White came to court when ordered on a notice to appear, Judge Brett Olmstead allowed him to remain free on his own recognizance.
He’s due back in court July 26.
Court records indicate he has several prior convictions for aggravated robbery, residential burglary, possession of drugs, possession of a weapon by a felon, resisting arrest, driving under the influence and driving under revocation.