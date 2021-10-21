URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly had a gun and drugs on him Tuesday afternoon in Urbana has been charged with several felonies.
A report from the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force said about 4:40 p.m., Deonance J. Hill, 29, who listed an address in the 600 block of South First Street, was seen leaving a residence in the 1700 block of Melrose Circle in Urbana. He got in the passenger seat of a vehicle that was stopped shortly after for an alleged traffic offense.
Officers could smell cannabis and Hill admitted having it and handed over several small bags of cannabis that were in his pockets.
Police searched a backpack at his feet and found a 9 mm pistol, about 6 ounces of cannabis packaged in 49 bags, about 4.8 grams of suspected cocaine, a scale, plastic bags and a white powder believed to be a cutting agent to mix with drugs.
Hill was charged Wednesday with armed violence, a Class X felony carrying a mandatory prison term upon conviction, and less serious offenses of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cannabis and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
After hearing that Hill had a prior felony conviction for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, Judge Adam Dill set Hill’s bond at $250,000 and told him to return to court with his own lawyer Nov. 3.