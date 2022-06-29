URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly had a loaded gun and drugs on him when police stopped him to talk about a possible crime has been charged with armed violence.
A report from the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force said that Stevon Moore-Greer, 32, who listed an address in the 1300 block of Hedge Road, was in a car that officers observed being involved in a suspected drug transaction about 4:50 p.m. Tuesday on West Springfield Avenue.
The report said on June 22, members of the task force had seen two men getting out of that same car, one of whom appeared to be holding a handgun. A check showed that neither of the registered owners of the car had a valid firearm owner’s identification card.
When police stopped the car Tuesday in the 1600 block of West Bradley Avenue, Moore-Greer was driving and officers noted that he resembled the man who had the gun on June 22.
Smelling cannabis coming from the car, they asked him to get out. The report said he tensed up and pulled away from an officer helping him out, then allegedly tried to run from the officers. It said he fell to the ground but declined to put his hands behind his back, twisted his arm out of a detective’s hand and appeared to reach for his waistband.
The report said officers eventually used a Taser to get Moore-Greer into handcuffs, and four officers received cuts and scrapes during the struggle.
After his arrest, officers found seven bags with a total of 1.9 grams of cocaine and a semiautomatic pistol on the ground where they had been struggling with Moore-Greer. The gun was loaded with a round in the chamber and had a laser sight. It had previously been reported stolen in Champaign.
Besides armed violence, a Class X felony carrying a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years, Moore-Greer was also charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine.
Court records show he had previous convictions for criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual abuse, battery and resisting arrest.
He’s also awaiting trial in two cases — one for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon from 2021 and the other for allegedly having cocaine for sale in 2020. Both those are set for August.
Hearing the facts of the recent case and about his outstanding cases, Judge Brett Olmstead set Moore-Greer’s bond at $1.5 million and warned him that should he be convicted in the earlier cases, he would have to serve any sentences he receives one after the other.
Further, the judge admonished him, he’s eligible for a mandatory extended prison term on the new felony charges if convicted of those.