URBANA — A Champaign man who told police he’s been selling cannabis and narcotics daily for the past few months is in the Champaign County Jail following his arrest Thursday.
A police report said that day, officers from the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force conducted a court-ordered search of a home in the 1800 block of Valley Road, where they found Damon J. Gordon, 27, with his pregnant girlfriend.
He admitted that he lived there and that there was a small amount of cannabis in a kitchen cabinet but no other illegal drugs in the home.
However, officers found a safe in a bedroom that contained about 10 ounces of cannabis, 1 ounce of cocaine, 10 grams of suspected heroin or fentanyl and 64 pills of anti-anxiety and painkilling medication, none of which was prescribed to Gordon.
Police also found about $3,700 cash and a syringe.
When police asked Gordon about the contents of the safe, he admitted it was his and said that he has been selling drugs for about five months.
He was criminally charged Friday with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver cannabis and possession of other drugs.
The most serious of the charges is a Class X felony punishable by six to 30 years in prison.
Because Gordon also has two unresolved felony cases from 2019 and 2020 for aggravated driving under the influence and burglary, he would have to serve any sentence for the drug convictions after any sentence he would receive if convicted of the DUI or burglary.
Judge Adam Dill set his bond at $200,000 and ordered him to be back in court June 24.
Early last week, Gordon was scheduled to enter guilty pleas in those pending cases, but they were both continued to June 24.