URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly had a loaded gun in his home, where police also found painkillers and a large amount of cash, has been criminally charged.
Al-rahman Woods, 46, who listed an address in the 2000 block of Cynthia Drive was arrested Wednesday by members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force in connection with a drug investigation.
On Monday, he was arraigned on charges of being an armed habitual criminal and unlawful use of weapons by a felon.
A report from the task force said police were aware that Woods was allegedly selling methamphetamine from his home and obtained a search warrant for the house.
Serving that Wednesday, they found a loaded .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol in a bedroom that had other items in it that suggested that Woods stayed there.
He denied to police that he was selling drugs but admitted he had a gun and knew he was not supposed to have a weapon because of his previous convictions, which include robbery, theft, drug sales, attempted aggravated criminal sexual abuse and communicating with a witness.
Police also found $1,800 cash on him.
In a different bedroom, they found another $1,000 in cash, more than 1,400 oxycodone pills and an empty Glock handgun box. Woods told police the items in that room belonged to someone else.
Assistant State’s Attorney Toby Ortega sought a high bond for Woods based on the seriousness of the charges and his prior convictions that qualified him to be charged as an armed habitual criminal. Assistant Public Defender Elizabeth Wilson told the judge that Woods is currently being treated for serious health issues and asked for a minimal bond.
“That gun with your record really cuffs me,” Judge Brett Olmstead told Woods, setting his bond at $150,000.
If convicted of being an armed habitual criminal, Woods faces a mandatory term of six to 30 years in prison.
Woods is due back in court Aug. 29.