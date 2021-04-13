URBANA — A Champaign man is in custody for allegedly raping a woman in Urbana 19 months ago.
Delancion Newsome, 25, whose last known address was in the 1800 block of Stratford Drive, turned himself in at the county jail about noon Monday. A warrant had been issued March 15 for his arrest after he was charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault.
Urbana police said Newsome allegedly sexually assaulted a 17-year-old female in her home in the 1000 block of Smith Road on Aug. 28 or 29, 2019.
The woman told police that she was drinking a soft drink with her roommate and her roommate’s guests and that she tasted something funny in her drink. Feeling slightly off, she went to bed. Later, she woke to a man on top of her groping her and removing her clothing. She told him no as he continued but said she felt unable to fight him off.
When she woke in the morning, she was naked, disoriented and believed she had been sexually assaulted. She went to the hospital and evidence taken from her was later linked to Newsome, police said.
Newsome was present with his attorney, Baku Patel of Urbana, in arraignment court Tuesday. Judge Adam Dill informed Newsome that if convicted, he could be sentenced to between four and 30 years in prison because of his prior conviction for aggravated robbery. He also has others for cannabis possession and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
Seeking a significant bond reduction from the $500,000 that Dill set last month, Patel told the judge that his client is attending community college and working. Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman objected, reminding Dill of the allegations.
Dill reduced Newsome’s bond to $250,000, told him to have no contact with the alleged victim and to be back in court May 18.