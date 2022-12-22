URBANA — A 35-year-old Champaign man was charged Thursday with residential burglary in a break-in last month at a campus-area apartment building.
Dytrell Thomas, who listed an address in the 0-100 block of East Washington Street, was charged with the Nov. 21 break-in to an apartment building in the 500 block of South Locust Street, C.
A University of Illinois police report said the property manager noticed exterior damage to the door glass and signs of a forced entry.
Thomas was identified as the alleged intruder in building security footage, which police said showed him wearing a “security” jacket with a badge and allegedly throwing a brick at the window, then leaving, then doing the same thing again, and then, on his third approach, entering the building.
Thomas was arrested Dec. 11 for burglary in connection with the theft of a package from an apartment on East White Street in Champaign and has been in custody since then.
Court records show he has other pending cases for burglary and robbery cases and prior convictions for aggravated battery of a government official, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, residential burglary and theft.
If convicted of residential burglary, he faces a mandatory prison term of between four and 15 years.
Thomas is due back in court on all his pending cases Jan. 24. His bond in the case filed Thursday was set at $5,000.