URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted to police he was stealing to finance his cocaine habit has been charged with burglary.
Judge Brett Olmstead on Tuesday advised Pablo Molina, 43, who listed no address, that if he’s convicted of the charge, he faces a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years, and the possibility of having to serve his sentence for that crime after any he might receive for two other unresolved crimes of which he’s accused.
A Champaign police report said an employee of University Group discovered video that showed that on April 10, Molina allegedly entered an apartment building on East University Avenue in Champaign, approached a security camera and knocked it down.
The employee was familiar with Molina from previous encounters with him in the same apartment complex.
The employee found two apartments where televisions had been damaged and damage to the front door where Molina allegedly forced entry.
Champaign police located Molina on Monday asleep in a truck in the 300 block of West White Street. Knowing he was wanted for questioning and on an outstanding warrant in a case filed earlier this year in which he was charged with four burglaries, police arrested him.
In the earlier case, Molina is alleged to have entered different Champaign properties belonging to University Group on Feb. 25, March 11, March 12 and March 19, intending to steal. Champaign police reports estimated he took at least 19 televisions and a washer and dryer, with a total value of about $7,000, during that period.
The report said Molina told police he kept running out of money to buy cocaine so he would burglarize places.
Olmstead set bond for Molina at $50,000 but allowed him to be released on his own recognizance and told him to be back in court June 28.