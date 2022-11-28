URBANA — A Champaign County judge Monday declined to reduce a high bond set by another judge Saturday in connection with a shooting that happened early Friday.
Michael Mitchell, 23, who listed an address in the 300 block of North Second Street, was arrested early Friday morning after he reportedly fled the scene of a shooting in the 800 block of Dennison Drive that left a 36-year-old man gravely injured with shots to the chest and legs.
Champaign police were called there after it was reported the man was shot during an argument at a party that escalated quickly into an exchange of gunfire.
Assistant State’s Attorney Toby Ortega told Judge Brett Olmstead that Champaign police were unable to get the victim to tell them who shot him.
However, a witness told police that the wounded man had also fired a gun. Police found a gun on top of a tire of a car that he was near, Ortega told the judge.
Police said six vehicles fled the area. Police stopped the one Mitchell was driving and could see in the car an open fanny pack with a gun grip visible.
Officers found a semi-automatic loaded Glock handgun in the fanny pack. Witnesses reported that Mitchell had been wearing the pack all night. Officers conducted a gunshot-residue test on him and tried to do one on the victim.
Given the lack of cooperation from the victim, the state’s attorney’s office charged Mitchell only with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon for carrying the gun in a vehicle uncased, loaded and immediately accessible at a time when he had no firearm owner’s identification card.
That is a Class 4 felony carrying a mandatory prison term of between one and three years.
After hearing the same facts Monday that Judge Sam Limentato heard Saturday when he set Mitchell’s bond at $350,000 for the low-level felony, Olmstead said, “I am not touching that bond.”
“You’re in the wrong place,” Olmstead said to Mitchell, calling what happened “another incident of gun violence that is plaguing this community.”
Mitchell is due back in court Jan. 24.