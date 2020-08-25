URBANA — A Champaign man caught on a home security camera allegedly stealing a power washer off a porch has been charged with theft.
Lorenzo Dorris, 54, who listed an address in the 1100 block of Joanne Lane, was arraigned Tuesday for that and three other criminal cases in which he’s accused of burglary or theft at three businesses.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said the most recent case involved Dorris allegedly taking a power washer off a porch in the 1700 block of Joanne Lane.
Rietz said officers recognized Dorris, who grabbed the washer, got on a bicycle and rode off about 2:15 p.m. Sunday. When arrested, he admitted taking it but declined to tell police where it was.
Dorris is also charged with:
- Three counts of burglary for allegedly breaking in Discount Smoke Shop, 807 Bloomington Road, C, on July 4, 7 and 8. The building had plywood on its front windows after they were broken during looting May 31. On each occasion, Dorris was seen on video taking the plywood off, entering and stealing liquor or cigarettes.
- One count of burglary for allegedly breaking in Piccadilly Beverage Shop, 1215 N. Prospect Ave., C, on July 4. That business had also been boarded up because its front door was broken. Dorris was seen climbing through a window and stealing liquor.
- One count of theft under $300 for allegedly stealing $180 worth of flowers from Danville Gardens on North Prospect Avenue on June 9, also while riding a bicycle.
Dorris is being held in the county jail in lieu of $54,880 bond. He is due back in court Sept. 15 on all his cases.
Court records show Dorris’ criminal history dates 1983 and includes 10 misdemeanor and 13 felony convictions, at least seven of which resulted in prison sentences.