URBANA — A Champaign man stopped for a traffic offense that took an odd turn has been charged with hitting a police officer and having cocaine.
Anthony L. Heard, 54, who listed an address in the 300 block of West Eureka Street, was arraigned Monday on charges of aggravated battery to a police officer, resisting a peace officer and possession with intent to deliver cocaine stemming from his arrest Friday.
A Champaign police report said that at about 6 p.m. Friday, police conducted a traffic stop on Heard at Paula Drive and McKinley Avenue.
Heard appeared nervous and told police he had a cannabis cigarette in his pocket when asked if he had any drugs or weapons.
Police explained they intended to search his car and Heard allegedly pulled away from them, then pulled down his pants to expose his genitals.
Further resisting, officers had to force Heard to the ground. In the struggle, he allegedly hit an officer in the face with an elbow, breaking the officer’s lower dental retainer and causing his nose to swell. Officers ultimately got Heard into custody by using pepper spray on him.
He was searched and police found a pill bottle on him containing about 12 grams of suspected cocaine.
In the car, police found a bag that contained a digital scale and plastic bags, commonly used to package drugs.
Hearing that Heard’s prior convictions for serious crimes were mostly in the early 1990s, Judge Brett Olmstead lowered his bond that was set over the weekend to $5,000 and told him to be back in court March 28.
If convicted of the most serious charge — having cocaine intended for sale — Heard faces penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison.